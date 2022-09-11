Lachlan Ilias has never come face-to-face with Roosters supremo Nick Politis, however the South Sydney half is hoping their shared heritage could land the youngster a nifty travel upgrade.

Ilias, who faces Politis' Chooks in a sudden-death final Sunday afternoon, is set to be selected for Greece at this year's Rugby League World Cup, and may have a surprising figure in his corner.

The vicious rivalry between South Sydney and the Roosters stretches back to 1908, and over the past few decades, Politis has ensured he's front and centre. He's snared former Rabbitohs Luke Keary, Angus Crichton, Joseph Suaalii as well as South Sydney juniors in Nat and Egan Butcher, and now wants them barred from Allianz Stadium as tenants.

Despite the long-running bad blood, Ilias is hoping Politis, who was born in Greece in the early 1940s, could pay for a flight upgrade for the halfback on the way to England for the international tournament.

Off-season surgery on his back requires daily stretching and treatment on the injury to prevent it flaring up. The kid gets tingles down his legs if he's seated for just over an hour.

It might be manageable on a club game trip to Townsville or Melbourne, but a mammoth 22 hour journey could present the recently re-signed half with issues.

Issues he's hoping Politis will fork out for.

“I’ve never met Nick, but I’m thinking of asking him if he can fly me to England in business class, just to help my back,” Ilias told The Sun-Herald.

“I can’t sit down for too long. Whenever we go on away trips, I’ll wear a support [brace] on the plane, and the physios encourage me to get up and walk around and stretch. Trying to do that on a long flight will be harder.

“I had a bulging disc in my back. I had a microdiscectomy where they shaved the disc in my back. I haven’t had any shooting pain down the leg since, but chairs in economy don’t help.

“The fact I play for Souths might bite me in the backside. If I have to, I’ll pay myself. I spoke to my dad and he said because I play for Souths, Nick might not help me out.

“I’ve never spoken to him and never seen him in real life. I’ll meet him in a couple of weeks when the squad is together.

“I know one of us will be happy by Sunday night, and hopefully, it’s me.”

Former Rabbitoh Luke Keary, who will also appear the World Cup for Ireland, laughed off the suggestion of an upgrade for an arch rival.

“He’s zero chance,” Keary told The Sun-Herald.

“And if he does get one, I’ll be wanting one. Can you tell me the result of that one please? Everyone will end up asking for one.”

The two halves will come face-to-face on Sunday afternoon, with one advancing to meet Cronulla on Saturday night, while the other is just hours away from Mad Monday.