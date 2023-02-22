Kieran Foran, who may well be the most important recruit in Gold Coast Titans' history, has named the three players he expects to shine in 2023.

The Titans had an abysmal 2022 campaign with few bright spots, ultimately winding up in the bottom four.

It followed a string of decisions which backfired on coach Justin Holbrook, including letting go of halfback Jamal Fogarty, but ultimately, it was Tanah Boyd who wore the number seven jersey at the back-end of the season, replacing Toby Sexton, who had started the year, but struggled.

Boyd was one of the few bright spots for the Titans, playing strong football during the closing weeks of the abysmal campaign.

Foran, having been around training during the pre-season, believes it will be Boyd who is in for a breakout year at the Titans as well, suggesting he is "ready" to take the next step.

"I think Tanah Boyd will have a big year," Foran told NRL.com.

"He is a natural halfback, and I think he is at that stage in his career where he is ready to take that next step."

Boyd's breakout as a number seven, combined with the arrival of Foran, will likely see the Titans revert AJ Brimson to the role he occupied during the first years of his career at fullback.

It was a role where he made an incredible amount of difference to the Titans, guiding them to the finals in 2021.

The move to five-eighth simply didn't work for Brimson or the Titans, and his rare games back in the number one jumper left no doubt as to his best position.

That is where he is likely to play this year, and Foran said he was another player who should have a strong year.

"I think AJ Brimson will continue to showcase his blistering speed and natural ability as a footballer. I think he is a real freak of a footballer and someone who can turn a game like that," Foran said.

The third and final player Foran expects to have a big year in Gold Coast colours is winger Jojo Fifita.

Almost certain to have one of the wing roles locked down, Fifita played eight games last year, scoring three tries, but more impressively averaging 122 metres per game, defending solidly and looking a constant threat with the football in hand.

"I love young Jojo Fifita," Foran said.

"He is a phenomenal athlete for a young guy, so powerful and fast.

"I think he will do some big things this year."

The Titans open their season with away trips against the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, before playing their first home game of the season in Round 3 against the Melbourne Storm.