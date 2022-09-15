The Gold Coast Titans have announced four players set to undergo surgery in the off-season including Aaron Booth, Patrick Herbert, Erin Clark and Corey Thompson.

Booth is already recovering from an initial surgery following a knee injury sustained against his debut club, the Melbourne Storm back in Round 21.

Booth has only managed 4 appearances for the Titans since signing from Melbourne last year.

The Gold Coast dummy half awaits the knife once more with a second reconstructive surgery on the horizon and is expected to be sidelined for another 9 - 12 months.

Similarly, outside back Patrick Herbert will face 9 - 12 months out following surgery on his ACL, an injury he picked up against the Dragons in Round 23.

Herbert joined the Titans in 2021 after playing 21 games for the New Zealand Warriors. Since then he has scored 7 tries across two seasons for the Gold Coast.

Utility forward, Erin Clark lay down on the operating table four weeks ago for knee arthroscopy and is expected back at training by late November.

Corey Thompson has been under an injury cloud all season, fighting through it to make 13 appearances for the Titans this year.

He will undergo a knee clean out which will keep him from training until mid to late November.

AJ Brimson has also been given time to rehab and recover a groin and ab injury but will not require any medical procedure at this time.