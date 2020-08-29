The NRL has handed out four suspensions following Thursday and Friday night fixtures.

Brisbane’s Joe Ofahengaue has been suspend one match after being charged with a dangerous contact charge.

The Broncos forward will not be able to appeal his ban after accumulating prior offences, with his charge on Sydney hooker Jake Friend being deemed a grade one charge.

Titans prop Sam Lisone faces a similar fate, with his charge on St George hooker Billy Brittain being charged as a grade one charge.

Lisone will not be able to enter an early guilty plea with past offences remaining on his record.

Dragons forward Jacob Host is also on the end of a one week suspension for his dangerous contact charge, but can have his suspension cancelled with a successful appeal.

Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard is the fourth charge by the NRL judiciary after receiving a one-match ban for a dangerous throw on Souths centre Campbell Graham.

Like Host, Campbell-Gillard can escape a suspension with an early guilty plea.