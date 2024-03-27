The North Queensland Cowboys have dominated Zero Tackle's NRL stats-based team of the week for Round 3, recording four selections.

Valentine Holmes at centre and Reece Robson at hooker made the 13, while both Griffin Neame and Sam McIntyre feature on the bench.

Three-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers were the next most represented with Brian To'o, Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo all featuring, while the Wests Tigers also joined them with three players as Lachlan Galvin slotted into the team alongside Stefano Utoikamanu and Alex Seyfarth.

The Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs were the only other teams with multiple representatives, while the New Zealand Warriors, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels had a player each.

The team of the week is selected based on a stats algorithm which gives each player a score for their performance, while players can only be selected in the position they started in, with the top four players from the bench across the course of the weekend featuring from the interchange in this team.

Honourable Mentions: Scott Drinkwater (Cowboys), Connor Tracey (Bulldogs), Izack Tago (Panthers), Sandon Smith (Roosters), Mitchell Moses (Eels), Mitch Barnett (Warriors), Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Kai Pearce-Paul (Knights), Tohu Harris (Warriors)