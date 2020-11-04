The likelihood of Matt Lodge remaining as a Brisbane Bronco is still up in the air.

Just last month it was reported that Lodge, along with a group of nine other teammates, faced an uncertain future at the club upon the arrival of former Queensland Origin head coach Kevin Walters.

In October, Paul Kent of The Daily Telegraph stated on Fox League’s NRL 360 that he had posed queries to Walters about the forward’s future at Red Hill.

Kent explained that Walters expressed that he would “have to talk to him [Lodge] and assess it after that.”

The now flush Warriors reportedly made an offer to Lodge in June about crossing the ditch for the 2021 season.

However, fellow Daily Telegraph scribe Dean Ritchie has reported that Broncos’ legend and current board member Darren Lockyer expressed to him that Lodge isn’t going anywhere.

“There was a lot of speculation six weeks ago when Kev took over that he didn’t want Matt Lodge at the club,” he said.

“It was coming from very, very good sources so it was certainly sources that were believable. Kevvy hasn’t officially said anything.

“Darren Lockyer, the board member, has said: ‘Look, we do want Matt Lodge’. So, it’s a bit of an interesting one. Lodge has been immediately linked to the New Zealand Warriors who wanted him last year.

“He’s still got three years left to go [on his Broncos contract]. He’s a very good footballer but yes he’s had his troubles. But he seems to have grown up and matured.

“The Dragons were linked to him, I asked them and they said ‘No’.

“Kevvy hasn’t said anything but we will have to monitor where he ends up next year and the two years after that.”

As of yet, Walters has not added any further public comment.