New Zealand Warriors prop Mitch Barnett and his Brisbane Broncos' opposition number Thomas Flegler have both avoided charges from the NRL's match review committee after Saturday evening's preliminary final.

In the 47th minute of the game, Mitch Barnett came up with a high shot on Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth as he worked it out of his own end.

The tackle, innocuous enough, was penalised immediately by referee Gerard Sutton, although not replaced on report after a brief consultation with the bunker official Ashley Klein.

There is little doubt similar tackles have, at times, been charged by the match review committee over the course of the season.

Later in the game, Thomas Flegler also had a concern to worry about after being penalised for a crusher tackle on New Zealand Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

The tackle came as Nicoll-Klokstad fielded a kick at the back and turned into a tackle of Flegler who, while not putting extreme force into the tackle, did come down on the head and back of the fullback's neck.

It's another tackle that has been charged at times this year, but the lack of a charge from the match review committee on this occasion means he will be free to play in the grand final against the Penrith Panthers next weekend.

With no charges out of the Broncos and Warriors game, it means the only two charges from preliminary final weekend were a pair of Grade 1 charges bringing fines against Melbourne Storm forwards Nelson Asofa-Solomona (dangerous contact) and Josh King (careless high tackle).