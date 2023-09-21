Gold Coast Titans winger Ken Maumalo is set to be offered up to Super League clubs in 2024 after failing to lock down a first-grade spot at the Queensland club.

The former Kiwi international debuted at the New Zealand Warriors in 2015, enjoying a strong six-and-a-half seasons at the club before moving to Australia to pursue a short stint with the Wests Tigers.

Despite only spending 18 months in Concord, Maumalo was named one of the club's five captains, leading the club out on a number of occasions before being released to the Titans in March this year.

While the 29-year-old has a strong resume, including a Dally M Winger of the Year award in 2019, the flanker couldn't earn a single game for the Titans this year as the likes of Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jojo Fifita and others locked down the wing spots.

Instead, Maumalo spent the entirety of 2023 with the Burleigh Bears, falling short in their 22-18 loss to the Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup's grand final last weekend.

However, it appears his time in the sunshine state is drawing to a close with LeedsLive confirming that Maumalo has been offered up to Super League clubs effective immediately, despite having two seasons left on his Gold Coast deal.

A metre-eating winger who also managed to find the white line 63 times during his NRL career, there is a number of English clubs with open quota spots in line to talk to the hulking outside back.

Catalan are one club chasing an import following the retirement of halfback Mitchell Pearce, while Huddersfield will farewell two ex-NRL players on Friday in Chris McQueen and Nathan Peats.