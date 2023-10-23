Former Wests Tigers forward and Italian international Brenden Santi has penned a new contract for the 2024 season to continue his rugby league career.

Aged 30, Santi will re-join the York Knights for next season after signing with them on a short-term deal in June. The Knights compete in the Betfred Championship (otherwise known as the Rugby Football League Championship) - the second tier of the English Super League.

A member of Italy's national team in the past three Rugby League World Cups, Santi is a former Australian Schoolboys captain and NRL forward who played 11 games for the Wests Tigers between 2014 and 2015.

He also spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs junior system and the Parramatta Eels (2014) but failed to register a single NRL first-grade game for either team.

His career also includes stints with the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup, French side Toulouse Olympique, Newcastle Thunder and the Keighley Cougars.

"I'm really excited for 2024 and I'm delighted to have signed a new deal here with the Club!" he said on the club's website.

"Since coming here from Keighley, it's felt like home straightaway, coming into a group with a great bunch of lads.

"I've really enjoyed my time here so far and we had some real momentum behind us at the back end of last season to reach the Play-Offs.

"Everything that York is about is really exciting for me and I think that we've got some unfinished business still following the Play-Offs last year. Hopefully we can go one step further in 2024!"

York Knights head coach Andrew Henderson would go to speak about Santi re-committing to the club as they look to do better in 2024 after reaching the Betfred Championship Play-Offs - winning ten of their last 11 matches.

“I'm really pleased to have secured Brenden's services for the 2024 season and being able to see him continue his journey with the York Knights.

“I did not hesitate in bringing Brenden in when he became available midway through last season, having worked with him before and knowing the type of person and player he is.

“Brenden acquitted himself really well after joining the Club and added real value to our forward pack and made a difference for us at the right time of the season.

“Brenden is another player that wants to be part of our journey and continue to help us grow as part of our Betfred Super League aspirations.”