Gold Coast Titans halfback and former Under-19s NSW Blues representative Thomas Weaver is eager to earn a contract extension ahead of the upcoming season.

The rising young gun is currently on the open market and is the only Top 30 playmaker that is training with the club at the current stage due to Tanah Boyd and Kieran Foran staying away from pre-season activities - shoulder for Boyd and leave for Foran.

The 20-year-old spent the majority of this year in the QLD Cup for the Tweed Seagulls but would earn his NRL debut in Round 25 against the Penrith Panthers.

His appearances saw him force one dropout, average 491.1 kicking metres, provide one line-break assist and average 35 running metres per game.

Now, Weaver is chasing a new contract with the club and insists he wants to remain in the Gold Coast despite being on the open market, per News Corp.

“I'm from the Gold Coast. I grew up here and have lived here my whole life,” Weaver told News Corp.

“That's definitely something I want to look at trying to extend here a bit longer.

“I've got to let my footy do the talking."

Titans debutant Tom Weaver talks about his welcome to the NRL moment!#NRL pic.twitter.com/xYuGo8qgIf — SENQ 693 (@SENQLD) August 23, 2023

After featuring in the final three games of last season, the rising playmaker is looking to contend with Tanah Boyd for the number seven jersey.

While Boyd is the obvious favourite to start in the halves alongside Kieran Foran, the protege is not going to give up on contending for the halfback role.

"After the way it ended for me last year and getting to debut, I definitely want to put my best foot forward for that No. 7 jersey," he told titans.com.au.

"Obviously Tanah is probably the first choice at the moment, but I definitely want to be able to keep pushing him to make him a better player and then also look to improve my game.

"Having competition for spots in any club is the way going forward for success because you're challenging each other and you're pushing each other to be better.

"It's all healthy competition... you're best mates off the field but on the field, you're challenging each other to be better every day.

"Hopefully it will go a long way to help us winning games and hopefully I get a few more games under my belt next year."

Embed from Getty Images

Weaver also discussed the invaluableness of learning from an experienced veteran such as Kieran Foran. Incoming premiership coach Des Halser will also add an extra layer to Weaver's skill and development.

"I actually saw a video of him playing in the off-season... it was on the TV and Dad and I were watching him play," he revealed.

"It's definitely a big thing for him to help me, especially with him being a half as well. He can just pick little things up in my game and I can go and ask him questions, which is a real helping hand.

"He's really thorough with what he does and it's definitely been a big eye opener.

"He's really clear on what he wants and I think he's going to bring big success to this club and I'm glad I'm here for it."