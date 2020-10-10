The Titans have announced that former captain Tyrone Roberts will depart the club after 59 games with Gold Coast.

Roberts moved to English Super League outfit Warrington after the 2017 season and returned to the Titans in 2019.

Roberts represented the Indigenous All-Stars and NWS Country sides across his career and will leave the Titans have a frustrating season with injuries.