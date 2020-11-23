Former Gold Coast and Brisbane winger David Mead is set to return to the NRL in a move that will see the 32-year-old back at Red Hill, per WWOS.

Mead will depart French Super League outfit Catalans after 54 games and 24 tries, with a wealth of experience set to bolster Kevin Walters’ squad.

The Papua New Guinea international isn’t expected to have much impact on the Broncos budget and will offer plenty of speed out wide for a young Brisbane side.

Mead played 147 games with the Titans between 2009 and 2016 before playing for the Broncos for one season.