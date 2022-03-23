Former Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Ryan Carr has put his best foot forward to become the new head coach of Super League powerhouse Leeds Rhinos.

Carr is one of multiple candidates vying for the position according to The Daily Telegraph, following Richard Agar's resignation after a 1-5 start to the season.

The former halfback has quietly built an impressive resume as a coach that has caught the eye of Leeds, with Carr currently coaching Parramatta's NSW Cup side as well as being apart of Brad Arthur's NRL coaching staff.

Carr also previously coached the Rabbitoh's under 20s side as well as Featherstone in the Super League's second division.

Carr's coaching resume has gone under the radar but has been built up nicely, with the former halfback being lauded for having a great football brain by coaches such as Michael Maguire and has been claimed as a first grade coach in waiting.

It's understood he was interviewed for the Wests Tigers job in the most recently completed off-season.

The departing Agar could be set for a move down under after initially declining an offer to assist Craig Fitzgibbon at Cronulla, but after his resignation, Agar's options are now open for him to explore.

Agar's coaching career with Leeds was highlighted by winning the 2020 Challenge Cup, and will be replaced by current assistant Jamie Jones-Buchanan who will act as interim coach until a new head coach is unveiled.

Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington has stated that the process of finding a new head coach has already begun, but there is no rush until they find the right candidate.

"We do plan to appoint a new head coach and will apply a comprehensive recruitment process but there is no predetermined timescale for this appointment," Hetherington said.

"Normally with teams in this position, it is easy to identify the causes of a downturn in form such as this but in our case it is a difficult one to solve.

"The team’s preparation has been good each week, the spirit within the group has been strong throughout and our coaches and backroom staff have worked tirelessly to provide our players with excellent support."

Parramatta are aware of Leeds inquiring about Carr's service but it is still unclear if Carr will leave immediately to go to England or finish up with Parramatta's NSW Cup side for the rest of the season.

The former halfback is highly regarded amongst the coaching ranks, particularly in Australia, so Carr will have to weigh up his options as to whether to stay in Australia or travel abroad to England.