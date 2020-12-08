Former Tiger Josh Reynolds has admitted ‘I was a dud buy’ when reflecting on his tenure at the club.

The veteran five-eighth struggled with form and injury problems during his three-year stint at Concord from 2018-2020.

Reynolds has now signed a two-year deal with English club Hull FC after his release from the Tigers.

Speaking to Channel 9, Reynolds admitted that he did not justify the lucrative price tag he cost the Tigers.

“To be fair I was a dud buy for the Tigers because they didn’t get their moneys worth,” he said.

“That’s fine, I’m happy to admit that. But then again I can’t control injury or selection so I don’t know what people want me to do.

“It puts a dent in your pride.

“Some guys can come and take money and it’s just a job for them, and that’s fine too. But for me it is hard, because I love what I do and I’m pretty passionate about it.

“I have lost my love for the game a bit, because I’m not playing first grade.

“In the two or three days since I’ve signed this deal I can already feel it coming back again.”

Reynolds played 159 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2011, originally playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

In other news, the Tigers are now interested in acquiring Englishman Gareth Widdop – who is seeking a move back to Australia.