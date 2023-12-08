Johnathon Ford, a former utility back for the Sydney Roosters, has reportedly agreed to terms that will see him join a new club after departing the Featherstone Rovers.

The 34-year-old departed the Featherstone Rovers - a team that competes in the Betfred English Championship - at the end of last season after the club failed to win in the semi-final.

Treize Mondial has since reported that he has signed with French Elite One Championship side Limoux Grizzlies for the 2023/24 season. The reported deal means he will return to France for the first time since 2021 after playing 190 games for Toulouse Olympique.

Although he is mainly known for his talents away from Australia, the New South Wales-born utility played junior football for the Macquarie Scorpions before being signed by the Newcastle Knights.

He would then register 30 games (34 points - eight tries and one goal) for the club's Under-20s side before being signed by the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2010 season.

At the Roosters, he would only make three showings in the NRL, debuting in Round 23, 2010, against the Cronulla Sharks before departing the club the following season.

His debut would see him wear the fullback jersey, whilst the other two appearances came in the centres and off the interchange bench.

Away from Australia, Johnathon Ford has played with Toulouse Olympique (2011-21 - 190 games), and the Featherstone Rovers (2022-23 - 17 games).

Primarily a five-eighth or halfback since leaving the NRL, he managed nine games for the Cook Islands on the international stage. This would include the recent Rugby League World Cup and even earned Man of the Match honours against Wales.

