A former playmaker for the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm, Ryley Jacks has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, the Sydney Roosters junior will remain in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season after inking a contract extension with the Brisbane Tigers.

The club's primary five-eighth for the past two seasons, Jacks made 20 appearances for them this year, where he scored five tries, provided eight try assists and six line-break assists and forced six drop-outs to go with 134 average kicking metres per match.

The Brisbane native spent five seasons in the NRL between 2017 and 2021, recording 48 appearances and 44 points before deciding to take his talents overseas with the Featherstone Rovers.

A two-time Canadian international, Jacks has played nearly 200 reserve-grade matches throughout his career and nearly played in the 2020 NRL Grand Final with the Storm - where they defeated the Penrith Panthers - after being named on their extended interchange bench.

More recently, he was the captain of the Brisbane Tigers, where they won the 2023 QLD Cup title against the Burleigh Bears.

The Brisbane Tigers have also announced the arrivals of Setu Tu (New Zealand Warriors), Jodeci Baker-Tiraha (North Queensland Cowboys), Mitchell Spencer (Canberra Raiders), Josh Smith (Mackay Cutters) and Vaka Sikahele (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) for next season.