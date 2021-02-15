Former Sharks and Bulldogs playmaker Michael Lichaa has been charged by police following a “domestic altercation” that involved current Canterbury player Adam Elliott.

As first reported by The Daily Telegraph, the incident has been described as a “love triangle”, with Lichaa’s fiancee Kara Childerhouse involved in the altercation that has since seen Lichaa charged with common assault (DV), destroy or damage property (DV) and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (DV).

The altercation took place in Connells Point in the early hours of Sunday morning last weekend, with Lichaa taken to hospital with cuts to his arm.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the trio had “consumed a large amount of alcohol”, according to court documents.

The report states that Lichaa went to bed after having a fight with Childerhouse after she accused him of infidelity.

Lichaa reportedly woke up at around 4.30am on Sunday to find Childerhouse and Elliott “kissing on the back deck”.

Lichaa then reportedly went on a rampage, chasing Childerhouse onto the street and getting in a heated exchange with Elliott.

He allegedly punched four windows on the front door that caused deep lacerations to his forearm.

Several calls were reportedly made by the public to triple zero, one of which claimed they heard a male voice saying he was going to “kill her.”

Lichaa’s lawyer Sam Saadat alleges that his client “did not hit anyone”.

It is believed that Lichaa and Childerhouse were due to get married this year, with Elliott asked to be a groomsman.

Lichaa, 27, was eventually released from hospital before being questioned by police over the matter.

MORE: The Bulldogs are meeting with Adam Elliott to discuss his attendance at the home where this incident occurred. The club says there is no interest from police In their player. The club is informing their key stakeholders of the developments. https://t.co/xhSva8KKEP — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) February 14, 2021

It is understood that Elliott has also sustained injuries, with Canterbury and the NRL Integrity Unit already made aware of the incident.

“The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have overnight been made aware of an alleged incident involving Adam Elliott,” the club said.

“The club has reported the matter to the NRL integrity unit and is currently working with them.

“The club is not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

The Bulldogs have denied that Elliott is of interest to police.

Lichaa made his NRL debut with the Sharks in 2014 and would go on to play 113 league matches during his time with Cronulla and Canterbury, before being released by the Bulldogs in September, 2019.