The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly on the verge of making a major roster play for the next two seasons by signing former premiership-winning forward Siosiua Taukeiaho.

Taukeiaho left the Sydney Roosters at the end of the 2022 season, having played 168 games for the club to go with his debut performance back in 2013 for the New Zealand Warriors.

The prop was one of the best in the NRL prior to his departure, and his exit has been felt strongly by the Roosters this year, who will need an almost perfect finish to the season to have a hope of making the finals.

Taukeiaho, who also has 15 Tests for Tonga and 1 for New Zealand to his name, has struggled during his time during his first season at the Catalans Dragons in the South of France, with injury limiting him to just six appearances this season.

French publication L'Independant is reporting that Taukeiaho and the club could ultimately agree to part ways, with the former Rooster keen on a return to the NRL, where there are multiple clubs in pursuit, according to News Corp.

The report suggests that the Bulldogs are the front-runners to land Taukeiaho, who is 32 years of age, to their roster.

It's reported that the deal offered by the Belmore-based operation is around $500,000 per year over two seasons. The move would see him become the instant forward pack leader in Cameron Ciraldo's side, with the Bulldogs also keeping their eyes on other players off-contract at the end of next year, including Payne Haas.

It's understood that the other two clubs in pursuit of Taukeiaho are the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers, who had offered a three-year deal.

No deal has officially been signed at this stage; however, with an exit from England likely, there is little doubt about the value Taukeiaho could add to a number of NRL sides.

Taukeiaho was part of the Roosters' premiership-winning sides in 2018 and 2019.