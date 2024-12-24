A former winger for the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks, Sami Sauiluma has penned a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, the Woden Valley Rams junior will remain in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season after inking a contract extension with the Burleigh Bears.

The club's skipper, he made 15 showings in 2024 in which he scored two tries, provided five try assists and made 25 tackle busts and five line breaks, averaging a tad over 110 running metres per match.

The cousin of former NRL centre Tim Simona, Sauiluma spent three seasons in the NRL between 2013 and 2015, recording 18 appearances and five tries before taking his talents to Burleigh.

A member of the 2016 QLD Residents team, he has played over 175 reserve-grade matches throughout his career and was a member of the team's 2016 and 2019 QLD Cup Grand Final victories.

The Burleigh Bears have also announced the arrivals of Lorenzo Mulitalo (Parramatta Eels), Tristan Powell (Melbourne Storm), Tyrone Peachey (Penrith Panthers) and Adam Christensen (South Sydney Rabbitohs), among others.

Embed from Getty Images