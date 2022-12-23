MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: John Bateman of Wigan Warriors celebrates victory following the BetFred Super League Grand Final between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford on October 13, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Englishman and ex-Raider John Bateman is expected to sign with the Wests Tigers on a long-term deal ahead of the 2023 season.

Bateman last featured in the NRL in 2020 with Canberra, where he played 34 games over two seasons in the nation's capital before returning to his homeland and linking up with his former Super League side the Wigan Warriors.

The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a return down under in recent months, with a move to Concord now seen likely to land.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Tigers will fork up a transfer fee to the Warriors in order to have Bateman released from his contract with the English club, with the second-rower expected to then ink a deal close to four years long.

The Wests Tigers are tipped to unveil Bateman's signature soon, adding to an impressive haul of recruits as the venture club continues its planning for the first season under returning senior coach Tim Sheens.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 27: John Bateman of the Raiders celebrates at full time following the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Canberra Raiders and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Their forward pack has already been bolstered by departed Eels big man Isaiah Papali'i, former Origin forward David Klemmer and premiership hooker Apisai Koroisau from 2023, while the likes of Sione Fainu, Fonua Pole, Justin Matamua, Will Smith, Charlie Staines and Brandon Tumeth also joining Sheens' squad.

Bateman brings with him close to 250 games of experience between the NRL and Super League, while the veteran forward has also featured in 20 tests for England and a further four appearances for Great Britain.