Englishman and ex-Raider John Bateman is expected to sign with the Wests Tigers on a long-term deal ahead of the 2023 season.

Bateman last featured in the NRL in 2020 with Canberra, where he played 34 games over two seasons in the nation's capital before returning to his homeland and linking up with his former Super League side the Wigan Warriors.

The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a return down under in recent months, with a move to Concord now seen likely to land.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Tigers will fork up a transfer fee to the Warriors in order to have Bateman released from his contract with the English club, with the second-rower expected to then ink a deal close to four years long.

The Wests Tigers are tipped to unveil Bateman's signature soon, adding to an impressive haul of recruits as the venture club continues its planning for the first season under returning senior coach Tim Sheens.

Their forward pack has already been bolstered by departed Eels big man Isaiah Papali'i, former Origin forward David Klemmer and premiership hooker Apisai Koroisau from 2023, while the likes of Sione Fainu, Fonua Pole, Justin Matamua, Will Smith, Charlie Staines and Brandon Tumeth also joining Sheens' squad.

Bateman brings with him close to 250 games of experience between the NRL and Super League, while the veteran forward has also featured in 20 tests for England and a further four appearances for Great Britain.