The Rugby League career of George Burgess is hanging by a thread as chronic hip problems force the former Rabbitoh to be released by English Super League club Wigan.

The 28-year old England international signed a three-year deal with the Warriors at the end of 2019, but is forced to walk away from the club with two years remaining on his contract.

Burgess only managed eight games with Wigan in 2020, with his hip problems flaring up throughout the season.

❤️ Everyone at Wigan Warriors would like to wish George Burgess all the best with his life-changing hip resurfacing surgery and his rehabilitation afterwards. We thank George for his efforts during his time at the Club and wish him well for the future. #WWRL pic.twitter.com/pLpV0juhho — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) February 3, 2021

Burgess said after deliberations that began since Christmas last year, this surgery is his best chance to getting back on the field at full capacity.

“Myself and the club have come to the mutual agreement that it is of the most importance that I get this life-changing hip resurfacing surgery,” he said.

“Not only for the chance for me to play at my best again one day in the future, but to have a better quality of life – mentally and physically – for my family also.”

🗣 George Burgess on leaving Wigan: “I would firstly like to thank everyone involved with the Wigan Rugby League Club including all the staff, players and fans for welcoming me so warmly to the Club when I arrived with my young family… #WWRL pic.twitter.com/ttuUAuaM1p — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) February 3, 2021

Wigan director Kris Radlinski said in a club statement that Burgess will undergo surgery on his hip, which will see him out of action indefinitely.

“The specialist who will perform this very invasive surgery is overseas on service with the military until March,” he said.

“Following the operation, George will have to undergo a seven-month rehabilitation program which rules him out of the entire 2021 season.

“In what has been a very challenging time, both physically and mentally for George, discussions commenced over the Christmas period to find an amicable solution.

“We commend George for his mature and honest approach, putting the considerations of the club at the forefront of his deliberations.”