Former Queensland centre and fullback Greg Inglis hasn't ruled out taking up a spot on Billy Slater's support staff.

Slater was officially named new Queensland coach just weeks ago, taking over from Paul Green, who wanted to chase an NRL job.

Slater edged out other rumoured replacement options including Wayne Bennett and Cameron Smith for the job to lead Queensland as they attempt to turn around a disastrous 2022 series.

The former fullback, who is one of Queensland's greatest ever players, is now in the process of building his support staff and team of assistant coaches.

It's understood Johnathan Thurston will remain in camp as he did last year for Green, while Cameron Smith is also reportedly open to a spot.

The Australian's Brent Read also told Triple M Radio on Saturday afternoon that Greg Inglis is another who hasn't ruled himself out from a spot.

“I asked Greg Inglis about Billy Slater and the Maroons and he has kept an eye on things from afar,” Read said.

“I asked him if he would be willing to come back and offer a hand to Billy if he reached out.

“He said no doubt he would love to help Billy. He endorsed his appointment as Origin coach. He obviously knows him well from Melbourne and Queensland.

“He said people don’t understand the work ethic and the things Billy does behind the scenes. He said he will be an outstanding success as Origin coach.

“He said if Billy needs me and reaches out to me I’m here for him. It doesn’t matter if he wants me for one day or seven days I will be there for Billy."

Inglis, who spent his NRL career at the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs, played 32 games for Queensland between 2006 and 2018, and was part of the Origin dynasty Queensland were able to build during that time alongside Slater, Smith and Thurston.