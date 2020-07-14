South Sydney have signed former Panthers utility Jed Cartwright until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old made his first grade debut for the Panthers in Round 17, 2019 against the Gold Coast Titans and will head to the Rabbitohs after an injury-plagued stint at Penrith.

In a statement released on the club website, Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison said Cartwright is ready for the next stage of his career.

“Jed is a big body that will add size and strength to our team,” Ellison said.

“As is the way with Cartwrights, he’s a creative player and we’re looking forward to helping him develop his game to a point where he can feature in our top 17 on a weekly basis. He comes from a great pedigree and a wonderful family and he fits the values we have as a club.

“In our discussions with him joining our club we know he has the right attitude to make it and we’re sure with hard work and perseverance he will put pressure on our current players for a spot in the squad from 2021.”