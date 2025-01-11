A former utility for the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm, recently turned 36-year-old Willie Isa has signed a new deal to extend his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2010, Isa has agreed to a one-year extension with the Wigan Warriors, keeping him in the Super League for the 15th straight season after deciding to take his talents overseas.

Beginning his professional career with the Panthers in 2008, he would only play a single match for them before joining the Melbourne Storm for the 2009 NRL season.

Compared to dual-code international Israel Folau at the time, he would only play five games here over the next two seasons before linking up with the Castleford Tigers, Widnes Vikings and then the Wigan Warriors at the start of 2016.

Entering the final stages of his career, the veteran was lucky to receive an extension after he was sidelined for nine months with an ankle fracture dislocation and faced a long road back to the field.

“The main thing for me was trying to get the ankle right. Everything is geared around making sure my ankle is right to the best of its ability to give myself every chance," Isa told The Mirror.

“It's about getting it right for performance but also right as a human being. Of course I'm contracted to play rugby league - but I want to be able to walk normally which is the key thing.

“Obviously, I wanted to make sure I could compete - but also be able to walk into shopping centres and go for a coffee, not this year or next year but the year after and make sure I'm alright.

"Maybe because I'm a bit older now, the contract side of it wasn't the main thing.”

Recently turning 36 on January 1, Isa will enter his tenth season with the Wigan Warriors in the Super League, where he is a quadruple-winning team member and looks to add to his 209 matches with the club.

“Retaining Willie for another season is a really important signing for the Club. He has plenty left to give on the field, he is the ultimate competitor," Wigan coach Matt Peet said.

“His leadership and influence on the environment is massive and I am delighted that it will continue.

“The way he has conducted himself this season since his injury, his relentless attitude to his rehabilitation as well as his positivity in and around the squad just proves the kind of Club man that he is.”