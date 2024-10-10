Peachey, who earned a premiership ring in last year's grand final as the 18th man and made 209 NRL appearances, shared that he still felt a sense of fulfilment after his retirement announcement. He added that he had no regrets about missing the pre-match parade.

“The game has done so much for me, I don't really need that send-off,” he said.

“I'm happy with how my career went, really happy with how I got to finish at the club I love. I was really satisfied with my career, the club has been nothing but great for me.

Even though Peachey played for multiple clubs during his NRL career, his final stop at the Penrith Panthers was where he felt most at home. Despite missing the Panthers' grand final, he still had the opportunity to celebrate with the team on presentation night, soaking in the moment with his former teammates.

“I took less money to come to the club and just wanted to see if I still had that spark and that ability to be a good player, to make that team.

“I ended up being part of the 18 [players] that won the grand final last year. This year was pretty satisfying as well, I got to captain the NSW Cup team. They have got some good players and I'd never captained a team ever, so to make the finals was really special.

“Penrith is such a special club. I'll always have a Penrith jersey, I'll always support them. I love everything about the Panthers.”

Tyrone Peachey made his NRL debut in 2013 for the Cronulla Sharks and went on to have a 12-season career, playing for the Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, and a brief stint with the Wests Tigers before returning to Penrith to finish his career.