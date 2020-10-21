Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard is ready to put the past behind him as he prepares to reunite with former Penrith teammate Nathan Cleary in the NSW Blues’ Origin training camp, per The Daily Telegraph.

Campbell-Gillard said he “held no grudges” against any of his former teammates, with Cleary stating six weeks ago that the panthers were “pissed off” with his departure from the club last year.

The Blues are set to gain several Penrith players and staff following Sunday’s Grand Final between the Panthers and Storm.

Following his Origin selection, Campbell-Gillard has prepared to put his differences with the Panthers aside.

“What I said after leaving Penrith, it was purely about myself,” RCG said.

“I was doing things outside of football that I wouldn’t normally, but that’s how I was dealing with that season.

“And it’s a season I don’t want to go back on.

“But I’ve got no issue anymore and I don’t hold a grudge.”

When questioned about his relationship with Cleary, the Eels star said he hopes Cleary understands the situation.

“I’m sure Nath is mature enough not to go on with it either,” he said.

“I’ve left the club. He is still there.

“That’s it.

“Rugby league is a business.”

Campbell-Gillard revealed he still keeps a strong relationship with Panthers duo Isaah Yeo and Josh Mansour, with the Parramatta prop stating the former is playing “the best football I’ve ever seen from him”.

“Getting that Dally M Lock award is all his efforts paying off,” Campbell-Gillard added.

“I really believe he’s the next Penrith captain.”

Since his move to Parramatta, Campbell-Gillard revealed the changes he has made to his regime that have helped him become the player he is today.

“I fell off the wagon last year and needed to get my football back on track.

“And I’ve done that.

“I’ve made some changes too around diet, sleep patterns, that sort of thing.

“I eat dinner early now, go to bed early … (laughs) I’m like an old person but it’s working so I’ll continue doing it.”

NSW coach Brad Fittler will add seven players to his Origin Squad following Sunday’s result.