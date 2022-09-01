He played 109 games for the Penrith Panthers before departing the foot of the mountains for the Gold Coast in 2018 – but could Tyrone Peachy be about to return to the defending premiers?

The Daily Telegraph reports that Peachey’s current club – Wests Tigers – have discussed a potential player swap that would see Peachey head back to Penrith in exchange for the ‘Forbes Ferrari’ Charlie Staines.

Staines enjoyed a bright start to his career at the Panthers but has fallen out of favour in 2022, playing just 13 games – and two of those from the bench – for two tries.

The 21-year-old has been told by Penrith that he can look for another club and the premiers have reportedly already received some enquiries.

Despite the fact he’s on the outer at Penrith, Staines made his Test debut this year for Samoa and may still make an appearance at the World Cup in October.

It’s believed interested parties are still baulking at Staines’ current asking price, which is around $400,000.

Like Staines, Peachey has found himself on the outer despite only joining the Tigers this year. He’s reported to be frustrated spending his time in reserve grade despite the NRL team’s significant woes.

While both players are interested, they still have a year to run on their respective contracts. According to reports, the Tigers are at this point unwilling to offer an extension of Staines’ current deal, which finishes at the end of 2023.