Former NRL forward Yileen Gordon has announced his retirement from rugby league after beginning his career in 2004 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Playing his final match on Friday night against the Penrith Panthers in the NSW Cup, Gordon's career included stints at three different NRL teams and helping guide the Rabbitohs to the NSW Cup title last season.

Making his debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2004-08) in 2005, the 37-year-old played 34 games for them before moving to the Canterbury Bulldogs (2009-10), where he played 34 more matches across two seasons.

His last stint in the NRL came in the 2011 season, in which he wore the Penrith Panthers jersey three times.

However, he would earn an NRL lifeline three years later with the Wests Tigers but unfortunately found himself released from the train and trial contract with the club following an off-field incident.

Since then, he has continued to play rugby league in either local competitions or in the NSW Cup.

A hard-running, explosive ball-runner, Gordon would find himself returning to the Rabbitohs NSW Cup team, where he helped them succeed ever since before deciding to hang up the boots for the final time.