DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 26: Israel Folau of the Wallabies during The Rugby Championship Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australia Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Israel Folau, a former NRL star with the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos, has failed to make the Tonga Rugby Union World Cup squad after reigniting his career.

Only 17 years of age when he made his NRL debut, Folau would become a teenage sensation, earning honours for the Australian Kangaroos in his first season and Queensland Maroons in his second.

Before jumping codes to the AFL and later rugby union, Folau played 52 games for the Melbourne Storm (154 points) and 39 games for the Brisbane Broncos (148 points) across four seasons.

After a successful career with the NSW Waratahs and Wallabies in the code, he controversially had his contract terminated in 2019, four years ago. Expressing his desire to represent Tonga, he was aiming to reignite his career but it has unfortunately been put on hold due to Folau not being able to recover in time from injuries.

"Unfortunately a couple of our brothers, Israel Folau and Telusa Veainu, won't be joining us to due to existing injuries," Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said via Wide World of Sports.

"It's a squad I'm very proud to coach and I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride."

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Israel Folau of Catalan Dragons warms up prior to the Betfred Super League match between Hull FC and Catalan Dragons at KCOM Stadium on March 01, 2020 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)