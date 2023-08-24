Israel Folau, a former NRL star with the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos, has failed to make the Tonga Rugby Union World Cup squad after reigniting his career.

Only 17 years of age when he made his NRL debut, Folau would become a teenage sensation, earning honours for the Australian Kangaroos in his first season and Queensland Maroons in his second.

Before jumping codes to the AFL and later rugby union, Folau played 52 games for the Melbourne Storm (154 points) and 39 games for the Brisbane Broncos (148 points) across four seasons.

After a successful career with the NSW Waratahs and Wallabies in the code, he controversially had his contract terminated in 2019, four years ago. Expressing his desire to represent Tonga, he was aiming to reignite his career but it has unfortunately been put on hold due to Folau not being able to recover in time from injuries.

"Unfortunately a couple of our brothers, Israel Folau and Telusa Veainu, won't be joining us to due to existing injuries," Tonga coach Toutai Kefu said via Wide World of Sports.

"It's a squad I'm very proud to coach and I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride."