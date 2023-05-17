Kane Evans has officially returned to Australia after departing Hull FC.

The former Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors prop, who played 131 games before moving to Hull at the start of the 2022 season, has been released with mutual consent.

He was due to be off-contract at the end of the season, and the club said in an official statement that the release was due to personal reasons.

Evans hasn't played for Hull since mid-April, and the impact which was expected of the prop upon his signing from the Warriors never materialised during his time in England.

Injuries and suspension have contributed to the issues Evans has faced during what will ultimately go down as a poor stint in England.

It has been reported for some time that a settlement to allow Evans a return home had been being worked on in the background before its confirmation came this week.

Despite his return to Australia, there is, at this stage, no suggestion that any NRL club will be willing to make a play for the firebrand prop.

The now 31-year-old's time at the New Zealand Warriors ended in less than favourable circumstances with the now infamous wrist tape incident (where he had vulgar language written) early in 2021 followed up by two sin bins in the final five games of a difficult season for the Auckland-based outfit ultimately saw him released from the club in October of that year.