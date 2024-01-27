Former New Zealand Kiwis international forward Zane Tetevano has reportedly joined a new club after suffering a stroke while in a training session last year.

The ex-NRL player for the Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters, Tetevano was released from his Super League contract last year with the Leeds Rhinos as he had to undergo heart surgery after suffering a stroke in a training session.

Since the unfortunate incident, Tetevano has played two international games for the Cook Islands during the Pacific Bowl against Fiji and Papua New Guinea, starting both in the second row.

Now, The Newcastle Herald is reporting that he has returned to his roots and agreed to play with the Wyong Roos. The Roos compete in the Central Coast Division Rugby League.

“He's agreed to terms and we've lodged official paperwork for a transfer from Leeds,” Wyong's captain-coach Mitch Williams told the Newcastle Herald.

“So I'm 99 per cent sure he'll be with us, but there's still a few things getting cleared up.

“He should be wearing green and gold next year, but I try not to get too far ahead of myself with these types of signings.”

Coming through the junior ranks at the Newcastle Knights, Tetevano would make his NRL debut for the side in 2011 against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 11. After four seasons and 29 games at the club, he was sacked due to disciplinary reasons.

After two years away from the game, he would work hard to get another shot at the NRL. Signing a contract with the Sydney Roosters in 2018, he would find most of his success here and would even manage to be a part of the 2018 NRL Grand Final team.

The following year, he was named to take part in the 2019 Grand Final but would be replaced by Jake Friend at the last minute. After a stint with the Roosters, he joined the Panthers in 2020, but his NRL career would come to an end that same year with 122 appearances to his name.

He's also managed to represent the Cook Islands (2009-2023; eight games) and New Zealand (2019; three games).