Former Penrith and Wests player Masada Iosefa has passed away at the age of 32 following a quad-bike accident in the Northern Territory.

It is understood that Iosefa suffered fatal injuries after the crash in the rural town of Herbert, near Darwin on Monday.

The Samoan international played 57 NRL matches between 2008 and 2013 for the Panthers and Tigers as well as four caps for his nation.

Iosefa also featured for the Capras in the Queensland State Cup and featured in Rockhampton Brothers Rugby Club’s premiership winning side last year.

Cronulla star Wade Graham paid tribute to his former Penrith teammate on Instagram.

“I’ll never forget your toughness and tenacity towards training that influenced so many of your young peers at the time trying to make it to the NRL,” Graham wrote.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Iosefa, including the Samoan Rugby League.