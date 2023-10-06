Former NRL winger and centre Nene Macdonald has mutually agreed to part ways with the Leeds Rhinos as he gets set to join a new home.

Macdonald, who last played in the NRL in 2020 for the Cronulla Sharks, has since returned to Australia to be present for the birth of his second child, and his family will remain in the country rather than be in the United Kingdom.

It is understood that Macdonald has been in the country for the past couple of months, originally returning in the month of August.

"I really enjoyed my time at the Rhinos and I am grateful for the opportunity and support from all the players and staff," Macdonald said.

"Nene was very popular with our players and a favourite with our fans and we will miss him. We wish him well in his next venture and we will now focus on finding a replacement for 2024," Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington added.

While it is unknown what his next destination will be, Rugby League Live reports that he could return to the Super League with the Salford Red Devils.

However, the former Australian Schoolboy could very well join an Australian rugby league club if his family remains in Australia.

Macdonald would bring seven seasons of NRL experience, having played for the Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans, Dragons, Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks in the past - registering 98 games and 35 tries at NRL level.

He has also represented the Papua New Guinea Kumuls in 14 games - scoring five tries - and represented the World All-Stars in 2016 and 2017.