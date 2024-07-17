A former NRL hard man and second-rower for the Parramatta Eels, Manu Ma'u, has reportedly made a decision on his rugby league future.

Last playing in the NRL in 2019, Mau' has spent the past five seasons overseas in the Super League with Hull FC (2020-22) and Catalan Dragons (2023-).

Making his debut in 2014, he would go on to appear in 115 matches for the Parramatta Eels and score 62 points before departing the club at the end of the 2019 season.

Awarded the Ken Thornett Medal for the Eels' Player's Player of the Year in 2016, Ma'u would go on to represent Tonga in 11 games and the New Zealand Kiwis six times.

As reported by French publication L'Independant, Ma'u will not re-sign with the Catalan Dragons after his contract comes to a close at the end of the 2025 season.

At 35 years old, Ma'u will likely hang up the boots on his rugby league career at the end of next season having consistently struggled with injuries throughout this year.