Former Parramatta Eels, St George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos and one-time Queensland representative Corey Norman has found himself in trouble in the Super League after being put on report for an inappropriate action on the field.

Norman, who plays for newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique, was put on report during his team’s clash with Warrington for ‘other contrary behaviour’ – although the record reportedly states the charge was for ‘inappropriate contact’.

The halfback is now facing a minimum eight-week ban after his charge was given an ‘F’ Grading – where the maximum possible sentence is open-ended.

The UK’s SunSport says it’s alleged Norman tried to insert a finger into the rear end of Wolves back-rower Oliver Holmes.

Norman was caught on camera reaching between Holmes’ legs as he made a challenge and was placed on report soon after.

A similar charge was laid last year against Castleford’s Kenny Edwards – who played with Norman at the Eels – for a similar action on fellow ex-NRL player Sam Kasiano. He received a 10-match ban.

Norman has played 11 games for newly-promoted Toulouse since joining the club at the end of April but hasn’t been able to impact the club’s fortunes. They’re currently rooted to the foot of the table with a four-point gap to 11th-placed Wakefield.

If Norman is found guilty he’ll be rubbed out for the remainder of the season and all but kill-off Toulouse’s hopes of staying in the Super League. Should the club be relegated at the end of the season, Norman’s ban would carry over to the second-tier Championship.

Norman played 228 NRL games during his career, with the majority for Parramatta – but he also attracted plenty of unwanted attention during his time, with multiple controversies involving drugs, fighting and a sex tape.

It’s not known if Norman will contest the charge.