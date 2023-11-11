Junior Moors, a forward who appeared in 70 NRL games across three clubs, has decided to hang up the boots, announcing his retirement.

From 2007 to 2014, Moors was plying his trade in the NRL for the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm before moving overseas and spending the rest of his career in the English Super League.

The Cambridge Park RLFC junior debuted for Penrith in Round 1 of the 2007 season before moving to the Tigers and becoming a regular player off the interchange bench.

Despite playing in limited minutes, he was surprisingly one of the most efficient tacklers in the competition during the 2012 season, per NRL.com.

However, he never managed to quite cement his spot in the team and would be shafted to the Storm. This came after a maiden NSW Cup Grand Final appearance for the Balmain Tigers - they would lose to the Newtown Jets.

A two-season stint in Melbourne saw him selected for the team for the 2013 World Club Challenge, and he would record three games for Samoa later that year. A year in what was arguably his best season playing rugby league.

“The time has come. Officially signing out from the game of Rugby League, a game that's taken my family and I on a ride I'll forever be grateful for," Moors said on social media.

“I've met some absolute legends along the way and made some friendships that will last a lifetime.

“Thank you to @penrithpanthers @nrl_weststigers @storm @ctrlfc @fevroversrlfc for the opportunity to live out a dream.

“To my family and friends thank you for all the support throughout the years, especially to our Aiga in the uk that made our time there one to remember, you know who you are ❤️