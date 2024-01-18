Former Sea Eagles and Panthers centre Dean Whare is set to sign a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing with the London Broncos.

The centre, who will turn 34 next week, last played in the NRL in 2020 after a 25-game stint with the Manly Sea Eagles (2010-12) and playing 130 games for the Penrith Panthers (2013-20), scoring a total of 40 tries and 160 points in the NRL.

While he may have left before the beginning of the Panthers dynasty, which has seen them win three premierships in a row, he is a former New Zealand international with 20 appearances to his name.

Reports from Treize Mondial have emerged that Whare is set to return to France to play with the Pia Donkeys after a short stint with the London Broncos in the Super League.

“The New Zealand centre is back in France and it is more precisely on Pia's side that he returns for the end of the Elite 1 season," the article wrote (roughly translated)

“Dean Whare is back and will play the second half of the season with the Donkeys. The centre left at the end of last season to join London Broncos to finish the Championship season.

“After contributing to the Championship play-off title and the rise of the capital club, Whare did not extend his contract to stay with the club in Super League and decided to return to Pia.

“Already present last Sunday during the derby, Whare should soon resume training under the command of (Pia head coach) Thomas Valette.

“With Valentin Zafra having injured his ribs during the derby, the arrival of Whare provides a solution for the Pia staff.”