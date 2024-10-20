Former NRL bad boy and rugby league prodigy Arana Taumata has reportedly been arrested following an alleged foot chase with police over the weekend in the Eastern Suburbs.

Back in the news for all the wrong reasons, the 35-year-old is currently in jail as he prepares to fight several charges laid against him.

As reported by NewsWire, Taumata was arrested on Saturday night outside of the Coogee Pavilion. This came after police approached him due to a number of outstanding warrants.

Refused bail on Sunday, he was charged with four counts of outstanding domestic violence warrant and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty after an alleged chase on Saturday night - the officer suffered a laceration to the head.

It is understood that he will remain in jail until Tuesday before back-to-back court appearances at Gosford Local Court and Waverly Local Court.

Signed by the Brisbane Broncos at the age of 15, Taumata was sacked by four different clubs - Broncos, Roosters, Bulldogs and Melbourne - as well as being found guilty of stealing a prescription pad from the Penrith Panthers club doctor.

Once considered the next big thing in rugby league, the playmaker made 14 appearances in first-grade with his last coming in the 2012 NRL season.

Earlier this year in June, he was credited with rescuing a young woman in distress at the Mount Coot-Tha walking trail and quickly raced over to find out what happened.

