Luke Walsh, a former halfback for the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers, has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Forced to retire from the Super League in 2018 after getting multiple medical opinions, Walsh will link up with his fourth Newcastle Rugby League club since 2018 after agreeing to join the Macquarie Scorpions for the 2025 season.

Turning 38 in May, Walsh featured in 41 matches for the Knights (2007-09) and 107 matches for the Panthers (2009-13) across seven seasons in the NRL competition before stints overseas in the Super League with St Helens RLFC (2014-16) and the Catalans Dragons (2017-18).

Taking over from Andrew Johns at the time of his debut, Walsh's arrival will see him switch from Western Suburbs where he unfortunately underwent an injury-plagued 2024 season.

"We needed the experience," Scorpions coach Jye Bayley told The Newcastle Herald.

"We've got a lot of younger players and he's a high-quality player with NRL and Super League experience.

"He'll be good for us on and off the field. He's what we were looking for."

