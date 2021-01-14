Former Newcastle half Jarrod Mullen has reportedly signed a one-year deal with Queensland Cup outfit the Sunshine Coast Falcons, per Fox Sports.

The 33-year-old has been banned for four years after testing positive to an anabolic steroid, with the suspension ending this week and opening up a move to the Queensland club.

Mullen remains hopeful of a return to the NRL and will be looking to prove his worth for the Falcons, who hold an affiliation with the Melbourne Storm.

The ex-Knights halfback played 211 matches for Newcastle between 2005 and 2016, scoring 39 tries and 165 points.