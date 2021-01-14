NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 14: Jarrod Mullen of the Knights runs the ball during the round 23 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Penrith Panthers at Hunter Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle half Jarrod Mullen has reportedly signed a one-year deal with Queensland Cup outfit the Sunshine Coast Falcons, per Fox Sports

The 33-year-old has been banned for four years after testing positive to an anabolic steroid, with the suspension ending this week and opening up a move to the Queensland club.

Mullen remains hopeful of a return to the NRL and will be looking to prove his worth for the Falcons, who hold an affiliation with the Melbourne Storm.

The ex-Knights halfback played 211 matches for Newcastle between 2005 and 2016, scoring 39 tries and 165 points.