Former Newcastle Knight James McManus is set to head to court on September 20 in a case that has seen him drag some of the Hunter Valley's greatest names into a place no one wants to be.

McManus has identified a series of incidents that have lead to him suffering from depression and anxiety. According to his statement, McManus claims he was struck in the head by Edrick Lee when playing against Canberra.

One of the names that has been brought into the middle of the case is that of Newcastle legend Danny Buderus.

McManus claims that Bederus- who was the blue shirt trainer at the time, allowed him to stay out on the field after the clash with Lee when perhaps he should have been withdrawn.

McManus goes on to say had a collision with Manly’s Brett Stewart later in the same year, he claims he was dazed and confused, then vomited. Buderus was again the trainer.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Newcastle's legal team is questioning McManus' claims and recollection of the incidents given the nature of said issues.

They are wondering if he claims to have suffered such concussions, can his version of events be fully trusted.

McManus retired in 2016 on medical advice having played 166 games for the Knights, scoring 72 tries.

He said at the time he was privileged to have played for the Knights.

“It is obviously a difficult decision but a decision I made for my young family,” McManus admits.

“I could never have dreamed that when I moved from the Northern Territory to Newcastle, that I would have got to play one game let alone playing the game I love for ten years.

“I am very privileged to have played my whole career at the one club and I am very honoured to have worn the Newcastle Knights jersey.”