Former Australian Kangaroos representative Mat Rogers and dual-code international Mat Rogers has predicted that Samoa will win the Pacific Championships that also involve Australia and New Zealand.

“I think Samoa win it (Pacific Championships),” Rogers said on SEN 1170 Sportsday.

The startling prediction from Rogers is even more surprising considering Toa Samoa will be without key trio Jarome Luai, Joseph Suaalii and Karl Oloapu. All of whom would have earned a starting spot in the team in either the fullback position or in the halves.

In what is new coach Ben Gardiner's first squad for the island nation, Samoa will be attempting to replicate their World Cup success, where they made the final for the first time. However, they will have to rely on several debutants if they are to emerge as the victor of the Pacific Championships.

Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Junior Paulo, and Spencer Leniu are the only players that remain in the squad from the Rugby League World Cup final team that took on Australia less than a year ago.

While they may be without star players Suaalii, Luai, Josh Papali'i, Anthony Milford and Taylan May, among others, a new breed of stars has emerged.

The squad consists of talented rookie Sualauvi Faalogo, former Australian international Murray Taulagi, breakout star Izack Tago, NSW Blues prop Stefano Utoikamanu and veteran Luciano Leilua, to name a few.

“Have you seen their team? Have you seen the squad?... This is a better team (than the World Cup team), I think it is, I really do," Rogers added.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

“I look at that team across the board, in the halves, in the middle, their outside backs… I'm so impressed with the squad.”

“I'm really excited to see them play," he continued.

“They will test the best of the best that Australia has to offer, and they will test the best of the best that New Zealand has to offer."

While Toa Samoa may have a better squad than the World Cup, according to some, a weak point in their team is their halves, as Stephen Crichton will wear the number six jersey for the first time in his senior career due to the injuries of Luai and Oloapu.

Playing the majority of his career in either the centres or wing, the new position could cause some issues in the team when they take on Australia this weekend.

“Stephen, as people would know is just an elite player, it's a new position and challenge for him that he wants to take on, he wants to do it for his country,” coach Ben Gardiner told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I've told Stephen it's not going to be to a ball playing half type position, it's running half position, he has a bit of free rein to get the ball in his hands wherever he can throughout the game.

“Run the ball, that's what I'm saying to him, do what you do normally.”

Gardiner would also go on to praise the defensive efforts of the three-time premiership player who will join the Canterbury Bulldogs next year.

“It's great for him to play in the front line defensively because he's definitely one of the elite outside back defenders in the competition,” Gardiner added.

“He brings great experience, but he also brings great communication for us in the front line, he's done a great job this week as you would expect.

“Things like this take time to get combinations together but we've kept it really simple so when they do come together on the field things come together easily for them.

“(It's) a new pairing but we're really excited about it that's for sure.”

Samoan tri-series squad

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels)

Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Sua Fa'alogo (Melbourne Storm)

Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)

Luciano Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys)

Connelly Lemuelu (The Dolphins)

Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers)

Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights)

Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers)

Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

Karl Oloapu (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Keenan Palasia (Brisbane Broncos)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Young Tonumaipea (Melbourne Storm)

Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs Samoa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 8:10pm

Saturday, October 21: New Zealand vs Samoa at Eden Park, Auckland, 4:00pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 8:10pm

Saturday, November 4: Final at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 3pm

All times AEDT.