Former Australian and Wales representative Tyson Frizell is reportedly eyeing off a surprise switch to play for Tonga at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Frizell, who has played 14 Tests for the green and gold (between 2016 and 2019), to go with six for Wales (between 2011 and 2013), was unlikely to be included in Australia's World Cup team.

With the Prime Minister's XIII team selected and Frizell not included despite his Newcastle Knights being knocked out of the race for the finals, Frizell has, according to The Sydney Morning Herald reportedly reached out to the Tongan set up, who are coached by Kristian Woolf.

Tonga already have a host of back rowers to select from including Felise Kaufusi (who committed to the Island nation over Australia a month ago), Keaon Koloamatangi, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tevita Pangai Junior and potentially David Fifita, who has a decision to make between Tonga and Australia.

RELATED: Every Rugby League World Cup squad as it's named

It means Frizell may not be in line for selection in the 24-man squad, however, he is eligible for Tonga through his mother, who was born in the nation.

It's unclear if Frizell would consider a call up from Wales should he miss selection for both Australia and Tonga, who it appears are his first preferences.

Frizell played all three games for Wales at the 2013 World Cup, however, couldn't inspire the nation to a win as they recorded losses to the United States of America and Cook Islands.

He had more success in 2017, with Australia lifting the trophy. Frizell was named on the bench in the final.

Wales are yet to name their squad, while Tonga have named an extended squad which didn't include Frizell.

The deadline for players to confirm their eligibility is three weeks from the start of the tournament.