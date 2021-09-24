Former premiership-winning coach Shane Flanagan has been tipped as a potential candidate for a West Tigers assistant coaching role.

After taking the 2021 season off to work in media, it has been reported by The Daily Telegraph that Flanagan is extremely eager to get back involved in a coaching role of some capacity.

With 185 games as an NRL head coach under his belt at the Cronulla Sharks, Flanagan has been fairly open with his yearning to get back into the game. After stepping down from the Dragons this season, Flanagan spent 2021 in the commentary box with Fox League and 2GB offering his insight to the game in a different capacity.

With the West Tigers administration on high alert, a defensive specialist in the 2016 premiership-winning coach is more than qualified for the job. Other than his 185 games as head coach of the Sharks, Flanagan has also worked as a defensive coach for the Dragons in 2020.

While Flanagan has struggled to shake the tag he picked up during his time at the Sharks, he is formerly allowed back into coaching roles, and the Tigers could be looking for experience to go with Michael Maguire, who the club this week confirmed would stay on as head coach.

The potential combination of Madge and Flanagan should be mouthwatering for Tigers supporters. With Maguire's current assistant Wayne Collins receiving endless amounts of scrutiny from the Tigers season review Flanagan should slot in quite nicely.

Moreover if the Tigers elect to take Flanagan on at the club, the combination of two great football minds will have a huge impact on the Tigers' side for 2022 after what was a horrendous season for the men from Leichhardt who finished up in 13th place.