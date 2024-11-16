A former NRL hard man and second-rower for the Parramatta Eels, Manu Ma'u, has joined a new team for next season, continuing his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2019, Mau' has spent the past five seasons overseas in the Super League with Hull FC (2020-22) and Catalan Dragons (2023-24).

However, Ma'u has decided to return to Australia and has linked up with the Souths Sharks, who compete in the A-Grade Men's division in the Rugby League Mackay and District competition.

The Sharks have also announced that Ryan Kinlyside, Jesuah Wini, Maika Tudravu, Reagan Bella, Zach Schill, Ryan Schill, Jacob Schill, Will Veitch, Julius Kapeli, Brent Anderson, Cooper Ringwood, Tyreeq Salleh Meadows, Jake Kearton, Billy Vincent, Tyler O'Brien, Marmin Barba, Blake Coombes, Sam Fa'apito will be a part of their squad for the 2025 season.

Making his debut in 2014, Ma'u would appear in 115 matches for the Parramatta Eels and score 62 points before departing the club at the end of the 2019 season.

Awarded the Ken Thornett Medal for the Eels' Player's Player of the Year in 2016, Ma'u would represent Tonga in 11 games and the New Zealand Kiwis six times.