Off-contract at the end of the season, former Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights winger Ken Sio is set to remain with the Salford Red Devils to continue his rugby league career.

Having last played in the NRL in 2018, Sio has been plying his trade in the Super League with the Salford Red Devils since the 2019 season, in which he has appeared in 97 games and scored 76 tries, accumulating 330 points.

The winger is off-contract at the end of the season after signing a two-year extension in 2021, but Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has confirmed to Love Rugby League that he will not be going anywhere next season and will instead remain at the club.

“Probably for the last four weeks he's been performing to a really high standard. He's kept his head down, he's working hard and he is quality," Salford head coach Paul Rowley told Love Rugby League. “In a game without many shining stars, I thought Ken was definitely one of those. He's been very important and we're pleased to see him get his 100th appearance for Salford.” On his future, Rowley confirmed: “He'll be staying with us. It's not even a concern.”

Sio made his NRL debut back in 2011 for the Parramatta Eels after coming through their Under 20s system in the previous two years. A Wentworthville Magpies junior, he would score in his debut match and remain at the club until the end of 2014 before moving overseas to the Super League with the Hull Kingston Rovers.

He would then make his way back to the NRL in 2017, signing with the Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal. However, after a well-documented dispute, he made his return back to the Super League.