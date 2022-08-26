Former Eel Bevan French will make a return to Australian shores after the Newcastle Knights secured the 26-year-old's signature ahead of the 2023 season.

Since last pulling on Parramatta's yellow and blue strip in 2018, the pacy back has gone from strength to strength in the Super League, crossing the chalk on 27 occasions for Wigan last season.

The fullback-turned-winger has turned out for the Cherry and Whites on 49 occasions since 2019, with 42 tries to his name.

Given Kalyn Ponga's entrenched fullback status in the Hunter, French appears set to start his NRL reprisal on the wing for Adam O'Brien's rout.

News of French's homecoming was broken by News Corp scribe Dave Riccio on SEN airwaves on Friday morning.

“One club has (made) a signing and that is Bevan French at the Newcastle Knights," Riccio told listeners.

“Footy fans would know Bevan in his NRL days with Parramatta before he went over to Wigan in the UK Super League.

“He’s a try-scoring machine, he scored seven tries in one game.

“I expect French to sign a two-year deal with the Newcastle Knights.

“He’s an exciting player, hugely exciting and that’s a good pick-up for the Knights.”

With a win-loss record of 6-16 and a points differential of -258, the second worst in the competition, should French's northern hemisphere form make the trip back south with him, the speedster is sure to be toasted in the Hunter before too long.

French's Warriors are set to face-off against arch-rivals St Helens on Friday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00pm (GMT+1).