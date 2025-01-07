Former dual-code international Matt Duffie has landed his maiden head coaching position as he prepares to bring success to the 2025 SG Ball Cup competition.

Named the new head coach of Melbourne Storm's SG Ball Cup team, the promotion comes after Duffie was previously the coach of the Storm Academy team, where he has spent the past three years.

The club has also confirmed that Duffie's former teammate and two-time premiership winner Justin O'Neill will work under him as an assistant coach.

Entering the coaching ranks, Duffie played 62 matches for the Melbourne Storm between 2010-15 before switching codes to rugby union, where he played for the next five seasons with the Auckland Blues in the Super Rugby competition.

A prolific try-scoring winger during his playing days, he became a dual-code international for New Zealand after playing one match for them in the 13-man code in 2011 and making two appearances for the All Blacks in 2017 - he scored a try for both international sides.

“Matt had a strong passion for improving his game as a player and we're sure he will be a success in passing on all the knowledge he has gained as a coach to the young players in our system,” Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi said of Duffie in the past.

"He knows the ups and downs of the game, what it takes to succeed and what it takes to fight back from adversity.

“His attitude and what he achieved here as a player is still used as an example to our players of today."

