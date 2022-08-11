Amid rumours of his NRL return, former Bulldogs halve, Josh Reynolds has expressed interest in returning to Canterbury-Bankstown even if he is not in the club's current plans.

Speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast, Reynolds declared he would "love to be part of the club in some capacity" in 2023.

Despite increasing speculation surrounding his NRL comeback, Reynolds conceded he is yet to be contacted by any club about a playing contract for next season.

“I was actually in the gym and my phone just started going off with notifications from my Twitter and stuff and I thought 'what the hell is going on?'" Reynolds said.

The rumours of the 33-year-old's potential return to the Bulldogs started following his release from the Hull F.C back in June and news of his impending return to Australia.

Reynolds made 138 appearances for the Bulldogs following his NRL debut back in 2011, including two grand final appearances in 2012 and 2014 and four State of Origin appearances for New South Wales, including the drought-breaking 2014 series.

Despite being regularly recognised as a Canterbury icon, Reynolds departed the club in 2018 to join the West Tigers before eventually landing in the English Super League.