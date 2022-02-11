Former Rooster Jayden Nikorima has stated he will use this weekend's All Stars game as a chance to stake his claim for a starting spot with the Storm.

Nikorima, 27, will partner with older brother Kodi in the halves for the Maori select side in the hopes of tying down a similar role in the southern capital.

Given Bellamy will be without the services of Cameron Munster, Brandon Smith (drug bans) and Harry Grant (crusher tackle) for his team's Round 1 clash against Wests, there remains an array of positions that require filling ahead of March 12.

Still, as the suspended trifecta will all be available for both of Melbourne's trail contests against New Zealand and Newcastle this month, Nikorima's greatest chance to earn a jersey will come this Saturday night at CommBank Stadium.

“This is another good opportunity for me to showcase my talents at No. 6 and No. 9,” the New Zealander told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I know there’s a position vacant, I chatted with ‘Bellyache’ at the start of the season, and he said, ‘if you’re hungry and the effort is there, there’s no reason one of them can’t be yours’. The next three weeks will tell the story."

With this weekend's clash representing the first time that Nikorima will have spun a Steeden at the top level since failing a second drug test in 2017, the playmaker outlined how his night would look.

“The plan for Saturday is to come off the bench in the utility role, wherever ‘Kiddy’ [coach David Kidwell] needs me," he continued.

"But I’ll spend the majority of my time at No. 9 and then hopefully move into the halves to partner Kodi.”

While the Palmerston North product will be jumping out of his skin to take the field, any pressure to outperform any markers will be eased as he remains a near certainty to take on the Knights less than a fortnight from the season proper.

Nikorima made seven first-grade appearances in a tri-coloured jersey between 2016 and 2017.

The former Broncos-listed player is set to come out of contract at AAMI Park at the end of the 2022 season.